James Harden and Nick Young put on a show in the Drew League playoffs Sunday.

Harden finished with 45 points, helping LA Unified eliminate Young (34 points) and the Most Hated Players squad.

Final: 91-82, LAUNFD LAU will take on Hometown Favorites next week! Better luck next year, MHP!#TheDrew — Drew League (@DrewLeague) August 7, 2017

Swaggy P also hooped alongside Julius Randle and JaVale McGee.