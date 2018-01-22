After beating the Warriors 116-108 on Saturday, James Harden said that the Rockets are “for real as it can get.”

In a story by The Undefeated‘s Marc Spears, Harden added that he’s the most “confident playing in my entire career.”

James Harden warns the reigning #NBA champion #Warriors and the NBA that his high flying #Rockets are “as real as it can get.” Find our more why the Rockets believe they are a title threat in @TheUndefeated. https://t.co/82vO17iuor — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 22, 2018

“We’re for real, for real. We are for real as it can get. I have never been this confident playing in my entire career, not only by adding Chris [Paul] but the rest of our team. “We have a team with depth that at any moment can impact the game. We just got to stay locked in the rest of the season.”

