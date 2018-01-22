After beating the Warriors 116-108 on Saturday, James Harden said that the Rockets are “for real as it can get.”

In a story by The Undefeated‘s Marc Spears, Harden added that he’s the most “confident playing in my entire career.”

“We’re for real, for real. We are for real as it can get. I have never been this confident playing in my entire career, not only by adding Chris [Paul] but the rest of our team.

 

“We have a team with depth that at any moment can impact the game. We just got to stay locked in the rest of the season.”

RELATED:
Clint Capela Says Rockets Are Better Than the Warriors