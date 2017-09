JaMychal Green and the Grizzlies reportedly agreed to a two-year, $17 million-plus contract on Wednesday.

According to Shams Charania of the Vertical, the deal is fully guaranteed for the 27-year-old forward.

RFA JaMychal Green is finalizing a two-year, $17M-plus deal to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2017

RELATED:

2017 NBA Free Agent Tracker