Jared Dudley stuck up for his rookie teammate tonight, getting in Jason Smith’s face after the veteran big man exchanged words with Tyler Ulis. Brandon Jennings joined the fray as well, getting ejected alongside Dudley.

First man into the Suns/Wizards scuffle?

Brandon Jennings

and then…

PULLS OUT HIS FINGER GUN! JENNINGS FOREVER A MESSENGER OF THE CODE 👊 pic.twitter.com/7m81l2BFkF — Wobsell Perezbrook (@World_Wide_Wob) March 8, 2017