Jaren Jackson Jr. Declares For 2018 NBA Draft

by April 02, 2018
180

On Monday, Michigan State freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. announced that he will enter the 2018 NBA draft:

Spartans, this was not an automatic decision. And honestly, thank you for making it one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to think about. While playing in the NBA was always my dream and desire, I did not know the opportunity would present itself in quite this way. I’m ready to live my dreams and I cannot pass it up. Therefore, the time has come to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Jackson, a 6-11 forward, averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game this season. He is projected to be a top-five pick in several mocks.

