Jason Kidd says Russell Westbrook’s historic season should end with an MVP award, otherwise the OKC Thunder superstar would be “cheated.”

Jason Kidd on what season will be remembered for if Russell Westbrook averages a triple-double, doesn't win MVP: "I think he'd be cheated." pic.twitter.com/yG97B57ACc — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) April 4, 2017

Westbrook tied Oscar Roberston’s 55-year NBA record Tuesday night with his 41st triple-double.

An emotional Russ talked about what it meant for him to now be mentioned alongside one of the League’s greatest legends.

Russell Westbrook talking about cherishing Tuesday's moment. One of first times he's brought up his soon-to-be-born son: pic.twitter.com/h4dHqnMf5z — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) April 5, 2017

Westbrook w/ props to Oscar Robertson. "The things he did to allow me to play the game of basketball, I think that's more important." pic.twitter.com/ZQRvdYsfhw — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) April 5, 2017

