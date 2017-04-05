Jason Kidd says Russell Westbrook’s historic season should end with an MVP award, otherwise the OKC Thunder superstar would be “cheated.”

Westbrook tied Oscar Roberston’s 55-year NBA record Tuesday night with his 41st triple-double.

An emotional Russ talked about what it meant for him to now be mentioned alongside one of the League’s greatest legends.

Per the AP:

“It’s one of those nights, a special night, and something I definitely will never forget,” he said. “I’m just truly honored to do it here, especially in Oklahoma City.”

 

Westbrook finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to help the Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-79. He clinched his seventh straight triple-double on an assist to Taj Gibson with 9:17 left in the third quarter.

 

“It’s something that I could never dream about growing up in the inner city of Los Angeles,” he said. “I never dreamed about a moment like this, to be able to be on this stage.”