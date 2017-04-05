Jason Kidd says Russell Westbrook’s historic season should end with an MVP award, otherwise the OKC Thunder superstar would be “cheated.”
Jason Kidd on what season will be remembered for if Russell Westbrook averages a triple-double, doesn't win MVP: "I think he'd be cheated." pic.twitter.com/yG97B57ACc
— Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) April 4, 2017
Westbrook tied Oscar Roberston’s 55-year NBA record Tuesday night with his 41st triple-double.
An emotional Russ talked about what it meant for him to now be mentioned alongside one of the League’s greatest legends.
Russell Westbrook talking about cherishing Tuesday's moment. One of first times he's brought up his soon-to-be-born son: pic.twitter.com/h4dHqnMf5z
— Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) April 5, 2017
Westbrook w/ props to Oscar Robertson. "The things he did to allow me to play the game of basketball, I think that's more important." pic.twitter.com/ZQRvdYsfhw
— Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) April 5, 2017
Per the AP:
“It’s one of those nights, a special night, and something I definitely will never forget,” he said. “I’m just truly honored to do it here, especially in Oklahoma City.”
Westbrook finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to help the Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-79. He clinched his seventh straight triple-double on an assist to Taj Gibson with 9:17 left in the third quarter.
“It’s something that I could never dream about growing up in the inner city of Los Angeles,” he said. “I never dreamed about a moment like this, to be able to be on this stage.”
