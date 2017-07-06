Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum has been showing out in the NBA summer league. Following a 23-point performance on Wednesday, Tatum was asked whether there are shades of Kobe Bryant in his game.

He was careful with his response: “Yeah that’s my favorite player…He was – then I went to the Celtics.”

That Lakers-Celtics beef is no joke.

SLAM talked to director of ESPN’s 30 for 30 film Best of Enemies, Jonathan Hock, about the rivalry in June.

