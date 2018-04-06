Report: Jazz To Sign David Stockton For Rest of Season

by April 06, 2018
40
David Stockton, son of Jazz legend John Stockton, will reportedly remain with Utah for the rest of the season, according to Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Stockton, 26, concluded his second 10-day contract with the Jazz on Thursday.

David Stockton, John Stockton’s Son, Signs 10-Day Contract With Jazz

  
