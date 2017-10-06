Jeremy Lin knew that his new dreads would ruffle a few feathers, and the hair did indeed draw Kenyon Martin‘s ire.

The former Nets big man accused Lin of wanting to be black.

“Do I need to remind this damn boy that his last name is Lin. Like, come on man. Let’s stop this man, with these people,” Martin said in an Instagram video. “Like, there’s no way possible he would’ve made it on one of our teams with that bulls–t going on on his head. “Come on, man. Somebody really need to tell him, like, ‘Alright bro, we get it. You want to be black.’ Like, we get it. But the last name is Lin, alright?”

Lin clapped back with a painfully-polite and thoughtful written response.

Yesterday @JLin7 wrote a deeply introspective column on cultural appropriation. Today he was forced to remind Kenyon Martin about Kenyon Martin’s tattoos pic.twitter.com/S4vS4agSsw — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) October 5, 2017

Lin doesn’t want people attacking Martin, who responded to the furor by saying that he was merely joking.

Per the NY Post: