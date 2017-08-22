Jerry West admitted that he didn’t plan to leave the Warriors this summer, and said that he was happy in Golden State.

Now an executive with the Clippers, West talked about his move to Los Angeles an interview with The Athletic (H/T CSN Bay Area):

“Frankly it was very sad, OK? It really was. “A place where I thought that if I was going to work another year or if somebody wanted me to work another year, I thought I could contribute; I did not want to leave. “I did not want to leave. I was very happy there.”

