Jimmy Butler did not always see eye-to-eye with Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg over the past two seasons.

In an interview with VICE, the All-Star wing admitted that their leadership styles were at “total opposite ends of the spectrum.”

“I’m confrontational. I feed off of confrontation. It makes me go. Not everybody’s like that. “[Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg] is not that coach, and there’s nothing wrong with that. “There are different coaching styles and people are gonna say—which is what they did say—’It’s gonna be Jimmy’s team or it’s gonna be Fred’s team.’ Two total opposite ends of the spectrum. “They’re either gonna try to win it now or they’re gonna go young. And you see which way they went with it.”

RELATED:

Jimmy Butler ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ With Trade to Minnesota