Jimmy Butler‘s days in Chicago could be numbered.

One NBA front office executive says that Butler is “as good as gone” next season.

Numerous teams, including the Celtics, Nuggets and Sixers, inquired about Butler before February’s trade deadline, and trade discussions are expected to pick back up after the draft lottery in May.

More from the Ringer:

Paul George and Jimmy Butler were involved in trade rumors at the deadline, and all indications are that those conversations will resume this offseason. One front-office source told me recently that Butler is “as good as gone,” while George sounds like a player who wants out. Conventional wisdom would suggest that the team who wins the lottery is in pole position for a Butler or George trade, just as the Cavs were in 2014 for Love. What teams will need to weigh is the prospect of winning more in the short term versus the potential of winning a lot long-term.

