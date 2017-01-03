Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 52 points Monday night, to go along with 12 rebounds and six assists, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 118-111 win against the visiting Charlotte Hornets.



#BullsNation Jimmy Butler joins Michael Jordan as only players in @chicagobulls history with multiple 50+ point games pic.twitter.com/wW5xf2vY8Y — NBA.com (@NBAcom) January 3, 2017

Butler became the first Bull to hang 50 in the United Center since Michael Jordan did back on April 27, 1997.

Dwyane Wade sat out his first game of the season due to injury (swollen left knee) and Rajon Rondo remained in head coach Fred Hoiberg’s doghouse.

