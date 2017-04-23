In the second quarter of Game 4, things got chippy between Jimmy Butler and Marcus Smart.

Things got chippy in Chicago 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ze4vp9q2TT — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 23, 2017

Later, Butler told the media that Smart is a “great actor” and that he’s “not about that life.”

Jimmy Butler ethers Marcus Smart: “He’s a great actor. Acting tough … he’s not about that life.” pic.twitter.com/1SDKOw7tYF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 24, 2017

Game 5 is Wednesday.

Related

WATCH: Marcus Smart Gives Fan The Middle Finger