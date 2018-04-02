Report: Jimmy Butler Participates In Five-On-Five Action For First Time Since Injury

Good news out of Minnesota.

All-Star Jimmy Butler took part in five-on-five action during practice on Monday for the first time since tearing his meniscus, according to USA Today‘s Sam Amick:

Jimmy Butler took part in five-on-five action today for the first time since his Feb. 23 meniscus injury, I’m told, and it went well. The T-Wolves star remains on track for a return before the playoffs, but his return date remains unclear. Minnesota plays at Denver Thursday. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 2, 2018

Butler, who suffered his injury back in February, has made it clear that he plans to return before the postseason starts on Apr. 14.

