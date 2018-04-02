Report: Jimmy Butler Participates In Five-On-Five Action For First Time Since Injury

by April 02, 2018
172

Good news out of Minnesota.

All-Star Jimmy Butler took part in five-on-five action during practice on Monday for the first time since tearing his meniscus, according to USA Today‘s Sam Amick:

Butler, who suffered his injury back in February, has made it clear that he plans to return before the postseason starts on Apr. 14.

