After spending most of the past month training in Los Angeles, Jimmy Butler returned to Chicago on Monday and reportedly had a “positive” exit meeting with Bulls executives.

Both sides had agreed to take a step back from a tumultuous 2016-17 season full of trade rumors and lineup changes.

Chicago’s position toward Butler reportedly hasn’t changed: The team isn’t looking to trade Butler, but will listen to offers.

Back in Chicago, Jimmy Butler had what one source described as a "positive" meeting with Bulls management Monday https://t.co/3e36XTu7LR pic.twitter.com/h9Y9xZeB8B — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) June 6, 2017

From the Chicago Tribune:

Back in Chicago after spending much of the last month working out in Los Angeles, Jimmy Butler had what one source described as a “positive” season-ending exit meeting with management Monday. Management has been consistent with its message to Butler, the subject of trade rumors both last June and this February. Executive vice president John Paxson has said the franchise greatly values their three-time All-Star, isn’t looking to trade him but has to listen to any interest out of due diligence. Butler has been consistent with his feelings as well — that he wants to not only remain with the Bulls but win with the Bulls and be a centerpiece of that effort.

RELATED:

Marcus Smart Responds To Jimmy Butler: ‘It Ain’t Hard To Find Me’