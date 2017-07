Trust the Process.

Trust the process — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) July 1, 2017

JJ Redick intends to sign a one-year contract with the Sixers worth $23 million, according to ESPN.

Redick spent the last four seasons with the Clippers. He made 201 three-pointers in the ’16-’17 season. The 33-year-old is brining his jumpshot and veteran leadership to a young team that’s in the playoff hunt.

