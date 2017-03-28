A remorseful Joakim Noah faced the press Tuesday, and issued a public apology following his 20-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.
Noah, 32, says taking an over-the-counter supplement “backfired.”
Video:Joakim Noah apologizes to the Knicks and their fans for taking a banned substance. 'I let a lot of people down.' pic.twitter.com/N06qPrun8B
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 28, 2017
The big fella inked a four-year, $72 million pact with the New York Knicks last summer, but only managed to suit up in 46 games.
Per the AP:
“This was a tough moment, but I’m going to learn from it,” Noah said. “I tried to take a supplement to help me with everything I’ve gone through. I’ve gone through a lot of injuries, and I tried to take something to help me and it backfired.”
Noah returned to practice Tuesday following Feb. 27 surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee. The knee injury came after a hamstring injury he was trying to recover from around the All-Star break.
“I wanted to do something to help myself, help my body and like I said it backfired on me,” Noah said. “I tried to take the right measures when I was taking the supplements and it wasn’t enough.”
