A remorseful Joakim Noah faced the press Tuesday, and issued a public apology following his 20-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

Noah, 32, says taking an over-the-counter supplement “backfired.”

Video:Joakim Noah apologizes to the Knicks and their fans for taking a banned substance. 'I let a lot of people down.' pic.twitter.com/N06qPrun8B — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 28, 2017

The big fella inked a four-year, $72 million pact with the New York Knicks last summer, but only managed to suit up in 46 games.

Per the AP: