The NBA has suspended Joakim Noah 20 games for violating its anti-drug program.

According to The Vertical, Noah was using a banned over-the-counter supplement.

Sources: Noah tested for a banned over-the-counter supplement. https://t.co/R3e4VCtJE5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 25, 2017

Noah is still recovering from surgery on his left knee, and while he wasn’t expected to return this season, his suspension will span the final 10 games of 2016-17 and the first 10 games of the 2017-18 season.

The suspension will cost Noah $2.77 million in salary, per The Vertical.

Here is the breakdown of the Noah fine: 16-17 (10g) $1.54m

17-18 (10g) $1.22m Total $2.77m Total would be $2.45m if all 20g in 17-18. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 25, 2017

After signing a four-year, $72 million deal with New York over the summer, Noah averaged 5.0 points and 8.7 rebounds over just 46 games.