Conflicting reports have surfaced recently regarding Joel Embiid‘s pursuit of a contract extension.

Howard Eskin of 94WIP reported that Embiid’s agent wants a new contract before Embiid scrimmages with the Sixers.

But according to Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times, there’s “nothing to the reports.”

Sixers coach Brett Brown also denied the rumors, saying they’re “just not true” while on 94WIP’s Carlin & Reese show on Thursday.

Despite Embiid’s extensive injury history, Moore reports that a four-year, $100 million extension still seems “likely.”

RELATED:
Joel Embiid: Sixers ‘Gearing Up’ To Beat LeBron James, Cavaliers