Conflicting reports have surfaced recently regarding Joel Embiid‘s pursuit of a contract extension.

Howard Eskin of 94WIP reported that Embiid’s agent wants a new contract before Embiid scrimmages with the Sixers.

But according to Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times, there’s “nothing to the reports.”

#NBA source: 'nothing to the reports' that agent Leon Rose might not let Joel Embiid scrimmage until Embiid gets contract extension #Sixers — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) September 7, 2017

Sixers coach Brett Brown also denied the rumors, saying they’re “just not true” while on 94WIP’s Carlin & Reese show on Thursday.

"It's just not true." -Brett Brown on the report that Joel Embiid is demanding a new contract before playing 5-on-5 — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) September 7, 2017

Despite Embiid’s extensive injury history, Moore reports that a four-year, $100 million extension still seems “likely.”

