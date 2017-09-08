Conflicting reports have surfaced recently regarding Joel Embiid‘s pursuit of a contract extension.
Howard Eskin of 94WIP reported that Embiid’s agent wants a new contract before Embiid scrimmages with the Sixers.
But according to Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times, there’s “nothing to the reports.”
#NBA source: 'nothing to the reports' that agent Leon Rose might not let Joel Embiid scrimmage until Embiid gets contract extension #Sixers
Sixers coach Brett Brown also denied the rumors, saying they’re “just not true” while on 94WIP’s Carlin & Reese show on Thursday.
"It's just not true."
-Brett Brown on the report that Joel Embiid is demanding a new contract before playing 5-on-5
Despite Embiid’s extensive injury history, Moore reports that a four-year, $100 million extension still seems “likely.”
