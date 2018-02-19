Joel Embiid Expects Ben Simmons To Be An All-Star Next Season

by February 19, 2018

joel embiid ben simmons all-star

Joel Embiid predicted that his Sixers teammate Ben Simmons will join him as an All-Star next season.

After dropping 19 points in his first All-Star game, Embiid said the Process is coming along nicely in Philly.

“I’m not the only one. We got a lot of potential.

“I think by next year Ben should get here, and we got Markelle coming along pretty soon.”

