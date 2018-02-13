Joel Embiid on Burner Accounts: ‘I’m A Savage. I Don’t Care’

Sixers center Joel Embiid says he doesn’t use a burner account on social media because he’s “a savage.”

While on NBA TV’s Fast Break on Monday, Isiah Thomas joked, “Don’t use the burner account!”

Embiid quipped back: “If I want to say something, I say it to my actual account because I’m a savage.”

“I don’t have any burner accounts [laughs]. If I want to say something, I say it to my actual account because I’m a savage [laughs]. I’m a savage. I don’t care.”

RELATED:

Joel Embiid on Markelle Fultz: ‘I Don’t Feel Like A Lot of People…Have Had His Back’