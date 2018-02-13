Joel Embiid on Burner Accounts: ‘I’m A Savage. I Don’t Care’

by February 13, 2018

joel embiid burner account

Sixers center Joel Embiid says he doesn’t use a burner account on social media because he’s “a savage.”

While on NBA TV’s Fast Break on Monday, Isiah Thomas joked, “Don’t use the burner account!”

Embiid quipped back: “If I want to say something, I say it to my actual account because I’m a savage.”

“I don’t have any burner accounts [laughs]. If I want to say something, I say it to my actual account because I’m a savage [laughs]. I’m a savage. I don’t care.”

RELATED:
Joel Embiid on Markelle Fultz: ‘I Don’t Feel Like A Lot of People…Have Had His Back’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Joel Embiid on Markelle Fultz: “I don’t feel like a lot of people … have had his back”

15 hours ago
NBA

Report: Opinions On Markelle Fultz’s Shot Diverge Based On Who You Ask

1 day ago
NBA

Report: Marco Belinelli to Sign with Philadelphia 76ers

3 days ago
markelle fultz range paint
NBA

Bryan Colangelo Says Markelle Fultz’s Range Is ‘Within The Paint’

4 days ago
tyreke evans sixers trade
NBA

Report: Sixers Interested In Tyreke Evans Trade

2 weeks ago
NBA

Sixers Plan To Play Joel Embiid In Back-To-Back Games Later This Week

2 weeks ago

TRENDING