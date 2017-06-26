The NBA announced the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie First and Second Teams on Monday.

Malcolm Brogdon and Dario Saric were unanimous selections, with Rookie of the Year frontrunner Joel Embiid, Buddy Hield and Willy Hernangomez rounding out the rest of the First Team.

It’s the first time that four players born outside of the United States have made the All-Rookie First Team.

Check out the full results of the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie Team voting (total points in parentheses):

2016-17 NBA ALL-ROOKIE FIRST TEAM

Malcolm Brogdon (200)

Dario Saric (200)

Joel Embiid (171)

Buddy Hield (154)

Willy Hernangomez (128)

2016-17 NBA ALL-ROOKIE SECOND TEAM

Jamal Murray (123)

Jaylen Brown (106)

Marquese Chriss (91)

Brandon Ingram (83)

Yogi Ferrell (63)

Other players receiving votes, with point totals (first-place votes in parentheses): Rodney McGruder, 61 (7); Caris LeVert, 36 (2); Domantas Sabonis, 19 (4); Tyler Ulis, 10 (1); Patrick McCaw, 8; Skal Labissiere, 7 (1); Kris Dunn, 5; Juancho Hernangomez, 5; Taurean Prince, 5; Isaiah Whitehead, 5; Alex Abrines, 4; Davis Bertans, 3; Dejounte Murray, 3; Thon Maker, 3; Andrew Harrison, 2; Fred VanVleet, 1; Dragan Bender, 1; DeAndre’ Bembry, 1; Jakob Poeltl, 1; Malcolm Delaney, 1.

