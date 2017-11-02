Joel Embiid inked a five-year, $148 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Sixers last month, but the big fella doesn’t feel a need to splurge.
The fun-loving 23-year-old did buy his folks a new home prior to the new deal, however.
The Sixers raised more than a few eyebrows after lavishing Embiid with a such massive contract when he’d suited up for just 31 games.
Per ESPN:
When asked what he bought for himself after inking the extension, Embiid answered, “Nothing.”
Just before the extension, he purchased a new home for his parents in Cameroon because the old one was filled with painful memories of his brother Arthur, who was struck and killed by a car three years ago. Embiid wasn’t tempted to indulge for himself, either with jewelry, a house or a new car.
“I don’t drive,” he says. “All I really need is my video games and a big-ass TV.”
