Joel Embiid took part in his first full practice Thursday since undergoing left knee surgery in late March, and was immediately dominant.
Embiid showed off his three-point shooting and swatted his teammates’ shots when they ventured into the paint.
The big fella doesn’t want to wait until Opening Night to suit up for the Philadelphia Sixers, who are being extra-cautious with the 23-year-old.
“I trust them, but at the same time, I have a voice, too,” Embiid said Thursday. “I think they value my opinion. It’s about us being on the same page.”
Right now, the page looks like this: Embiid was cleared for full-court, 5-on-5 action Thursday but will be held out of the Sixers’ second preseason game against the Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday. Coach Brett Brown said he wants to work slowly with Embiid so that he is ready to go for opening night Oct. 18 in Washington, but he isn’t ready to pinpoint an exact date.
But is Embiid OK with waiting until opening night?
“No,” he said. “I would like to play preseason because last year it helped me get in a groove … and to get back to the dominant player that I want to be.”
