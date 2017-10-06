Joel Embiid took part in his first full practice Thursday since undergoing left knee surgery in late March, and was immediately dominant.

Embiid showed off his three-point shooting and swatted his teammates’ shots when they ventured into the paint.

The big fella doesn’t want to wait until Opening Night to suit up for the Philadelphia Sixers, who are being extra-cautious with the 23-year-old.

Per Philly.com: