Joel Embiid put up an insane statline of 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, leading the Philadelphia Sixers to a 115-109 win.

#Sixers Joel Embiid was first player in NBA history with at least 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven blocks and seven assists in a game. He was first Sixer with at least 40 points since Allen Iverson had 45 in 2006. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 16, 2017

Embiid became the first Sixer since Allen Iverson in 2006 to score at least 40 points.

Ben Simmons added 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, while Lonzo Ball struggled in the much-hyped matchup finishing with just two points on 1-for-9 shooting.

