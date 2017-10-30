Joel Embiid says intends to stay in Philly for the remainder of his NBA career.

Embiid wants to be like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki by playing for a single franchise.

Embiid on spending entire career with one franchise: "I want to be Kobe Bryant. I want to be Tim Duncan. I want to be Dirk Nowitzki.” — Molly Sullivan (@MSullivanFrench) October 28, 2017

Speaking of playing, the 23-year-old vows to keep hooping despite a right-hand contusion.

Per NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“I’m feeling good,” Embiid said. “I think I should be ready. I should be playing tomorrow. It’s hurting a little bit but I think I’ll be fine. I’ll push through it.” Embiid experienced swelling Sunday. The Sixers will have shootaround ahead of Monday’s matchup, where they will get another look at the situation. Embiid is ready to make an early diagnosis of himself. “I’m fine,” he said. “I’m playing. I don’t care what they say. I’m playing.”

