Joel Embiid doesn’t want Sixers fans having a heart attack every time he crashes to the floor, such as was the case Wednesday night when he fell atop James Harden.

Embiid with the big fall on Harden. Ouch. (via: @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/fBy7yxaYn2 — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) October 26, 2017

The big fella says he is “not made of glass,” and that people need to chill.

Joel Embiid on hitting floor “Everybody gotta stop being scared. Im not made of glass”#Sixers pic.twitter.com/pIjnFjB6vh — John Clark NBCPhilly (@JClarkNBCS) October 26, 2017

Embiid finished with 21 points, but the Rockets broke Philly’s heart on Eric Gordon’s last-second three-pointer in a dramatic 105-104 road win.

