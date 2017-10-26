Joel Embiid doesn’t want Sixers fans having a heart attack every time he crashes to the floor, such as was the case Wednesday night when he fell atop James Harden.
Embiid with the big fall on Harden. Ouch.
(via: @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/fBy7yxaYn2
The big fella says he is “not made of glass,” and that people need to chill.
Joel Embiid on hitting floor
“Everybody gotta stop being scared. Im not made of glass”#Sixers pic.twitter.com/pIjnFjB6vh
Embiid finished with 21 points, but the Rockets broke Philly’s heart on Eric Gordon’s last-second three-pointer in a dramatic 105-104 road win.
Per AP:
Gordon pumped-faked a lunging Joel Embiid, took one dribble, and then buried a 3 at the horn over an outstretched Embiid that completed a furious rally and lifted the Rockets to a 105-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
“It’s a learning experience,” Embiid said. “We’re going to need that in the future. We’re young. That’s not an excuse, but we can all get better.”
Embiid, the 7-foot center out of Cameroon, again had the Sixers playing like a playoff team and not pushovers when he’s healthy and energized. His 3 off the glass from the top of the arc in the fourth gave the Sixers a nine-point lead. Embiid pointed toward the sky as he ran back on defense and his bucket about blew the roof off an arena packed with fans who have had little reason to cheer the last five years.
