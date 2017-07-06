Joel Embiid missed more than half of the 2016-17 regular season with a left knee injury that required surgery. But the big fella is preparing for an epic return.

Peep the video above or below of Embiid working on his handles and jumpshot, via @cbrickley603:

That’s scary.

The Sixers have already added JJ Redick and Amir Johnson to the Fultz-Embiid-Dario-Simmons core (the FEDS, as Embiid calls them). How good will they be next year?

