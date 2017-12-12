Joel Embiid says that former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie was fired because the big fella sat out his first two seasons with injuries.

Embiid and the architect of “The Process” in Philly continue to stay in touch.

The 23-year-old feels indebted to Hinkie, who resigned last year.

Per NBA.com:

Sam Hinkie drafted you. Do you keep in touch with him, call, text?

 

Embiid: “Yeah, we text sometimes. We talk to each other sometimes. I mean, that’s the guy that drafted me, and he made sure he put everything in place so I could get healthy. And I got healthy and I got back on the court. And I feel like he basically kind of lost his job because of me, because I missed two years. So I feel like I owe him a lot. Yeah, we talk. We talk sometimes.”

