Joel Embiid swatted Donovan Mitchell‘s layup attempt Monday night, then baited the rookie into a technical foul by talking all kinds of trash.

Embiid told reporters that he cunningly flopped to the floor when Mitchell lightly pushed him.

Ben Simmons led the Sixers to a 107-86 win against visiting Utah, finishing with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Per Philly.com:

Mitchell shoved Embiid from behind as they made their way up court. Embiid toppled like a redwood in a forest and Mitchell was given a technical foul.

 

“I flopped,” Embiid confessed. “It was all in good fun.”

 

“I just have to keep my head,” said Mitchell, who shot 6 for 19 for the Jazz. “He was talking the whole game, which is part of the game. It’s a learning experience. I just have to keep my head, especially in that situation when we were making a comeback.”