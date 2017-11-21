Joel Embiid swatted Donovan Mitchell‘s layup attempt Monday night, then baited the rookie into a technical foul by talking all kinds of trash.
Processed 😱😂 (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/76S6R2nivn
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 21, 2017
Embiid told reporters that he cunningly flopped to the floor when Mitchell lightly pushed him.
Embiid on the Donovan Mitchell technical:
"I blocked his shot and I said something to him, and then he just got up and kind of fake shoved me and I flopped. Then he got a technical for it."
— Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) November 21, 2017
Ben Simmons led the Sixers to a 107-86 win against visiting Utah, finishing with 27 points and 10 rebounds.
Per Philly.com:
Mitchell shoved Embiid from behind as they made their way up court. Embiid toppled like a redwood in a forest and Mitchell was given a technical foul.
“I flopped,” Embiid confessed. “It was all in good fun.”
“I just have to keep my head,” said Mitchell, who shot 6 for 19 for the Jazz. “He was talking the whole game, which is part of the game. It’s a learning experience. I just have to keep my head, especially in that situation when we were making a comeback.”
