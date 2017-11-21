Joel Embiid swatted Donovan Mitchell‘s layup attempt Monday night, then baited the rookie into a technical foul by talking all kinds of trash.

Embiid told reporters that he cunningly flopped to the floor when Mitchell lightly pushed him.

Embiid on the Donovan Mitchell technical:

"I blocked his shot and I said something to him, and then he just got up and kind of fake shoved me and I flopped. Then he got a technical for it." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) November 21, 2017

Ben Simmons led the Sixers to a 107-86 win against visiting Utah, finishing with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Per Philly.com: