The Philadelphia Sixers announced Wednesday that rookie center Joel Embiid is done for the remainder of the season.

Embiid, 22, is dealing with a nagging left knee injury.

Joel Embiid Medical Update https://t.co/OXGTCAoftV — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) March 1, 2017

The big fella put up averages of 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks through 31 games.

From the press release: