The Philadelphia Sixers have ten wins—the same amount they won all of last season—and Joel Embiid thinks they have a chance to qualify for the Playoffs.
Embiid mentioned the postseason following Sunday’s 105-95 win against the last-place Brooklyn Nets.
Joel Embiid: #Sixers have a chance of making playoffs https://t.co/qFqVGBjGNB via @phillysport
— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 9, 2017
The Sixers have won three of their last four games, and have the third-worst record in the NBA.
Per Philly.com:
“We are seven or eight games out of the playoffs, so we have a chance,” the rookie center said in the visitors’ locker room at the Barclays Center. “We are learning. We are coming together. We are learning how to play with each other.
“We are just great now.”
But Embiid is optimistic because the Sixers still have 47 games left. He believes his squad can make up a lot of ground by then. […] “Like I said, we are seven or eight games from the eighth place,” Embiid said. “That’s a goal. I think we have a chance. We’ve been hot lately. . . . We are really starting to figure things out. We are starting to learn how to end games.”
