Long live The Process.

Sixers center Joel Embiid says that no matter what, The Process will always be happening.

In an interview with GQ‘s Clay Skipper, Embiid explains how The Process is a metaphor for overcoming obstacles on and off the court.

A conversation with the future of basketball himself https://t.co/yNja4l37N5 — Clay Skipper (@SkipperClay) October 19, 2017

“The Process is never going to end. I don’t think The Process is ever going to reach 100 percent. “It’s a process to make the playoffs. It’s another one to make the conference final. Another one to make it to the NBA finals and win the championship. “And when you win the championship that year, then it starts all over again. So it’s just a cycle. “Then it applies to work within your life whenever you’ve got something going on and you know that as long as you put in the work, you’ve just got to trust the process. Everything happens for a reason.”

RELATED:

Joel Embiid: Minutes Restriction is ‘F*cking Bullsh*t’