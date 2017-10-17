Sixers center Joel Embiid is none too pleased with head coach Brett Brown’s plan to keep his minutes “in the teens” at the beginning of the season.

“That’s f*cking b*llsh*t,” Embiid told the local media Tuesday afternoon.

Here are Embiid's full comments on the restriction from this afternoon. The message is clear: he wants to play. https://t.co/zZZFiAoUR5 pic.twitter.com/SycsmTfJWv

Brown hopes to ramp up the unhappy big fella’s playing time to 32 minutes by January.

Per the Philly Voice:

The initial minute restriction that you’re on, did they give you any hope that would be lifted at some point?

EMBIID: “That’s f*cking b*llsh*t, I wish I was playing more minutes. I think I’m ready for more than, I don’t know whatever number they have. I don’t know, I wish I was playing more, but we’re going to see how it goes.”

Can you go in and appeal to them?

EMBIID: “I always think I have a voice, so I’m sure they’re listening to what I have to say too, but they’re making a decision based on what they think. But I think that’s bullsh*t.”

When does that usually get decided?

EMBIID: “I think they’re talking about it right now. I think the number is going to be 16 [minutes] or something like that. I played about that in the preseason and I felt good, I played mostly in the first half and my body felt great. I still gotta get in game shape, but I think I’m ready for more.”