The Philadelphia Sixers announced Wednesday night that rookie center Joel Embiid will have surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee.
Update:
Embiid to undergo surgery on meniscus in left knee in coming days. Additional details to be announced upon completion of procedure.
— Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) March 22, 2017
Embiid, 23, saw his season officially come to an end earlier this month, though he last played in a game on Jan.27.
The promising big man appeared in 31 games, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 25.4 minutes.
Per ESPN:
Sources said that Embiid and the Sixers had been exploring treatment options after he suffered a partially torn meniscus and bone bruise in his left knee on Jan. 20 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Sixers initially hoped that surgery would not be necessary on the knee, but a recent scan revealed “a more pronounced tear,” according to one source close to the situation.
Philadelphia (26-44) was 13-18 this season in games in which Embiid played, despite the fact that Ben Simmons, selected No. 1 overall in the June draft, also is missing his entire rookie season with a fractured right foot.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus