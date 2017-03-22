The Philadelphia Sixers announced Wednesday night that rookie center Joel Embiid will have surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee.

Update:

Embiid to undergo surgery on meniscus in left knee in coming days. Additional details to be announced upon completion of procedure. — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) March 22, 2017

Embiid, 23, saw his season officially come to an end earlier this month, though he last played in a game on Jan.27.

The promising big man appeared in 31 games, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 25.4 minutes.

Per ESPN: