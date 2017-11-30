Sixers center Joel Embiid reportedly showed Philly love to the rapper Meek Mill by paying him a visit in prison.

Joel Embiid Visits Meek Mill in Prison https://t.co/OLZa3hCyxn — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 30, 2017

Embiid is said to have gone along with Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin.

Meek was put in jail, and faces a controversial 2-to-4 year sentence for violating terms of his parole.

Per TMZ: