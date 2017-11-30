Sixers center Joel Embiid reportedly showed Philly love to the rapper Meek Mill by paying him a visit in prison.
Embiid is said to have gone along with Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin.
Meek was put in jail, and faces a controversial 2-to-4 year sentence for violating terms of his parole.
Per TMZ:
Meek being a famous Philly native, has become friends with Embiid, who’s now joining the public outcry against Meek’s 2 to 4 year prison sentence for violating parole.
Joel went to visit Meek last Friday, along with 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, and we’re told the visit went as good as it could.
As one Sixers source put it, “They really lifted Meek’s spirits.”
