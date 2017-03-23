54-year-old John Stockton remains as clutch as ever.

The Hall of Fame point guard needed just one attempt (and an assist from former teammate Bryon Russell) to re-enact the most iconic shot in Utah Jazz history.

Bryon Russell and John Stockton just recreated The Shot. Took one try. pic.twitter.com/9L4NHtAquV — Aaron Falk (@aaronfalk) March 22, 2017

The Jazz feted the 20th anniversary of the 1997 Western Conference championship Wednesday night.

Per the Deseret News: