54-year-old John Stockton remains as clutch as ever.
The Hall of Fame point guard needed just one attempt (and an assist from former teammate Bryon Russell) to re-enact the most iconic shot in Utah Jazz history.
Bryon Russell and John Stockton just recreated The Shot. Took one try. pic.twitter.com/9L4NHtAquV
— Aaron Falk (@aaronfalk) March 22, 2017
The Jazz feted the 20th anniversary of the 1997 Western Conference championship Wednesday night.
Per the Deseret News:
Stockton didn’t get a helpful pick from Karl Malone, one that he’d just described as “a thunderous screen” on Clyde Drexler, and Charles Barkley didn’t make an ineffective lunge towards him. But the Hall of Fame point guard secured the pass from Russell after replicating the moves he made to get space, took one dribble toward the arc, squared his shoulders to the basket and unleashed a 3-pointer.
Stockton and Russell humorously leaped in the air — not nearly as high as they did a couple of decades ago, mind you — and celebrated the playful reenactment of the most cherished basket in Jazz history.
“You guys noticed it went in, right?” Stockton said, laughing. “Pretty ugly, though.”
