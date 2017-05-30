John Wall admitted that the Wizards’ bench ultimately cost them their second-round series against the Celtics.

Washington’s reserves were outscored by 15.5 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs, and 20.7 points per 100 possessions in Round 2. Starting at 1:54:

“We need to help our bench. Just to be honest, that was our downfall in each series that we had in the [Eastern Conference] semifinals, our bench got out played. “It starts from upstairs—just building the right bench guys and building the chemistry. That’s all it is. “I think that’s where they won the game at. I heard Marcus Smart say after the game that I had no legs. He’s basically right. I don’t make excuses. I’m going to play. “If I miss shots or make shots, I’ll live with it. I know people will say he finished 0-11, but I took everything I had in me to keep fighting.”

Wall, 26, will have an option to sign four-year extension with Washington for roughly $168 million this summer.

But the Wizards guard says that before commits long-term, he wants to see the front office’s big-picture plan for the team.

