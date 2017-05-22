Wizards guard John Wall can sign an extension with Washington this summer for four years and roughly $168 million.

But before Wall commits long-term, he wants to see the front office’s big-picture plan for the team.

The Wizards haven’t reached out to John Wall yet, but they expect to discuss an extension this summer with the four-time All-Star since he was named to the All-NBA for the first time in his seven-year career. From league sources close to the situation, Wall wants to see a bigger picture plan on where the franchise is headed before committing for longer.

As of late, Wall has been vocal about the Wizards needing to shore up their bench.

Washington’s reserves were outscored by 15.5 points per 100 possessions in the postseason.

“I think we have to add pieces to help our bench. “Just to be honest I think that’s been our downfall.”

