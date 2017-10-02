Last month, John Wall claimed that he was the best two-way point guard in the NBA. Now the Wizards star says he’s the best PG in the East.

In an interview with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Wall said his expectations are “very high” for himself this season.

Confident, stable & feeling overlooked, Wizards talking big as they enter their most anticipated season in decades: https://t.co/dd4dEIKQk6 — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) October 2, 2017

“I feel like I am the best point guard in the Eastern Conference,” John Wall said. “Maybe people didn’t get to see me on national TV as much last year, but they will this year.” […] “I want to be in the MVP conversation,” Wall said. “My expectations are very high.”

