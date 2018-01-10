Bradley Beal “should be an automatic lock” for the NBA All-Star Game next month, according to Wizards teammate John Wall.

Wall says not only does Beal deserve to be an All-Star, but that he was also snubbed last year.

Let’s face it: Bradley Beal doesn’t have the social media backing for an all-star campaign. But even if he did, you wouldn’t find him tooting his own horn. “My game should speak for itself.” Story by @dcsportsbog https://t.co/y9dbhBIZK0 — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 9, 2018

Beal, 24, is averaging a career-best 23.6 points per game for a Washington team that’s gone 23-17 despite Wall missing eleven games.

Per the WaPo: