John Wall thinks that largely due to LaVar Ball’s omnipresence, NBA rivals will come hard after Lonzo Ball.

Wall says players will take the elder Ball’s boasts personally and make Lonzo a target.

The 19-year-old shook off a rough start to his rookie season, and hung a near-triple-double on the Suns.

Per NBC Sports Washington:

“I think his dad put him in a situation where guys are going to target him,” Wall said on the Wizards Tipoff podcast, referencing LaVar Ball. “Lonzo is one of those kids that is very talented. He’s been a good player for years, he just don’t say much. I think his dad does all the talking for him.”

Wall thinks Ball will be fine as long as he can keep up his production on the court to back up his dad’s trash-talking.

“He’s a great kid from what I’ve seen on the outside looking in,” Wall said. “A lot of people in this league are going to take it personally. It’s not the son’s fault. He went back and had a better game [vs. the Suns]. That’s all he’s gotta do is go out there and play. He’s not gonna do any talking anyways. If he gets killed or don’t get killed or kills somebody, he’s not going to be the guy talking.”