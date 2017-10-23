John Wall believes he’s the greatest shot-blocking point guard in NBA history.

. @JohnWall says he's the best shot-blocking point guard in NBA history. He's already up there on the all-time list: https://t.co/6iXgTKGMfQ pic.twitter.com/eyqC9PxrUn

Statistically-speaking, Wall is in 10th place among guards with 326 career swats.

One of Wall’s spectacular blocks Friday night helped secure the Washingon Wizards’ 115-111 win against the visiting Detroit Pistons.

Per NBC Sports Washington:

“That’s just me playing defense. I think I’m the best shot-blocking point guard in NBA history. I’m trying to set records,” he said.

Wall understandably got some serious praise for those plays.

“Those are blocks that point guards are not supposed to make, but he has a special ability to make those plays throughout the game,” head coach Scott Brooks said.

“It’s the will to win, man,” Bradley Beal said. “It’s a timing thing. A lot of his transition ones, I will cut the guy off just so he can go block it. It’s all about timing. He has great timing and great athleticism.”