John Wall revealed that the Wizards‘ recent players-only meeting ended up hurting the team.

In a story by the Washington Post‘s Candace Buckner, Wall said that “a couple guys took it the negative way.”

Added Bradley Beal: “As men, we’ve got to be able to accept what the next man says, be respectful about it and move on from it.”

“We had our team meeting,” Wall said Friday. “A couple guys took it the negative way and it hurt our team. Instead of taking it in a positive way like we did in the past and using it to build our team up, it kind of set us back a little bit.” […] “It was tough. I try to keep all our stuff as personal as possible but I think in a way not everybody got a chance to speak whenever they wanted to,” Bradley Beal said. “They didn’t want to bring up an issue or something they had a problem with on the team. “Regardless of what may be going on, as men we’ve got to be able to accept what the next man says, be respectful about it and move on from it. I think it was one of those situations where we didn’t necessarily get everything that we wanted to get accomplished.”

