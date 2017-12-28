John Wall and Bradley Beal agree that the Wizards have played selfish basketball against teams with sub-.500 records this season.

In a story by the Washington Post‘s Candace Buckner, Wall said “we go out there playing for stats” against teams they deem will be easy opponents.

To John Wall, there's a trend to the #Wizards' losses: "We talk about it. We say when we play these teams that are not above .500 or not one of the great teams, we go out there playing for stats. It’s simple as that. We can see it. I think we all can see it when we play." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 28, 2017