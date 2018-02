All-Star point guard John Wall plans to return to the University of Kentucky this summer to pursue his bachelor’s degree, reports Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

“I’m going back to school this summer to get my business degree,” Wall revealed. “That’s what I’m focusing on. I promised my dad that.” Wall’s father died when his son was 8 years old.

Wall left Kentucky after one season and was the first overall pick in the 2010 draft.

RELATED

John Wall To Undergo Knee Procedure, Miss 6-8 Weeks