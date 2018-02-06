John Wall: ‘Shocking’ To Hear Claims Of Wizards’ Improved Ball Movement

by Ryne Nelson February 06, 2018

john wall ball movement wizards

John Wall says it was “shocking” to hear claims of the Wizards‘ ball movement being better without him.

While guesting on ESPN’s The Jump, Wall, who had surgery on his knee last week, said he’s “happier when my teammates are scoring than when I am.”

The Wizards have won five straight games since losing Wall and have assisted on 74 percent of their buckets during that span.

“It was funny to me at first just to see some of the stuff that people were saying and certain type of comments. […]

“It was kind of shocking to hear a couple people saying the ball is moving a lot better when that’s what I pride myself off of: being happier when my teammates are scoring than when I am.”

RELATED:
Report: Wizards Interested In DeAndre Jordan

 
