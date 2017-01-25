Following a big win Tuesday night, John Wall once again made the claim that the NBA’s top backcourt consists of him and teammate Bradley Beal.
Wall finished with a 27/7/7 against the visiting Boston Celtics.
The Washington Wizards have the best record in the Eastern Conference since Dec. 1.
Per the WaPo:
Wall is unquestionably having the best season of his career, posting career highs in virtually every category — including averaging 23 points per game, the first time in his career he’s gone over 20 per game. He’s also matching or surpassing career highs in field goal percentage, free throw percentage, assists, steals, turnover rate, usage rate and player efficiency rating.
The same could be said for Beal — who, most importantly, has also managed to stay healthy, sitting out just five games so far after having three of the first four years of his career dogged by lengthy stints on the sidelines. Like Wall, he’s seen both his usage and efficiency improve at the same time — the most difficult thing a player can do — and that has led to him posting career highs virtually across the board.
In the past, Wall and Beal were derided for saying they were among the NBA’s best backcourts (and deservedly so, at the time). This season, though? Outside of the dual all-star backcourts in Golden State and Toronto, there hasn’t been a better duo than the pairing of Wall and Beal in Washington.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus