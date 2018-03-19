Jordan Clarkson Thinks Dinosaurs Were The Pets of ‘Bigger People’

Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson thinks dinosaurs were pets that belonged to people who were three times their size.
While guesting on the Road Trippin’: Richard vs Channing podcast, Clarkson explained his theory about dinosaurs as pets.
Chucky doll. 6’5 Pennywise. Kilts. –@jordanclarksons || Addidas. Dunking. Country music. – @larrydn7 || & DJ Montage BACK in the co-host chair #ThankYouAmtrak #EPISODE74 … Dropped! #HappyMondayYall 😎
Clarkson: “Y’all know how we got dogs and stuff right? So, I think it was bigger people in the world before us, and the dinosaurs was they pets.”
DJ Montage: How big were these people?
Clarkson: “Oh, you look at a dinosaur. They got to be three times bigger than them.”