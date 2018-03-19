Jordan Clarkson Thinks Dinosaurs Were The Pets of ‘Bigger People’

by March 19, 2018
3,576
jordan clarkson dinosaurs pets

Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson thinks dinosaurs were pets that belonged to people who were three times their size.

While guesting on the Road Trippin’: Richard vs Channing podcast, Clarkson explained his theory about dinosaurs as pets.

Clarkson: “Y’all know how we got dogs and stuff right? So, I think it was bigger people in the world before us, and the dinosaurs was they pets.”

DJ Montage: How big were these people?

Clarkson: “Oh, you look at a dinosaur. They got to be three times bigger than them.”

You Might Also Like
NBA

Jordan Clarkson: Lakers Discuss LeBron James’ Free Agency

2 weeks ago
2,364
jordan clarkson dario saric
NBA

Jordan Clarkson on Throwing Ball at Dario Saric: ‘Part Of The Game’

2 weeks ago
11,678
NBA

Jordan Clarkson Compares The Leadership Styles Of Kobe And LeBron

3 weeks ago
14,027
Jordan Clarkson
Kicks

Jordan Clarkson is Bringing an Amazing Stable of Kicks to the Cavs

1 month ago
12,832
NBA

Report: Cavaliers Trade Isaiah Thomas To Lakers

1 month ago
5,777
jordan clarkson avery bradley lakers
NBA

Report: Lakers Offered Jordan Clarkson For Avery Bradley

2 months ago
25,576

TRENDING


Most Recent

Penny Hardaway & East Memphis HS Claim 3rd Consecutive State Title

2 mins ago
3
alvin gentry james harden mvp

Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry: ‘James Harden is the MVP’

32 mins ago
79
steve francis arrested public intoxication

Report: Steve Francis Arrested For Public Intoxication

1 hour ago
371
lebron james 7 pounds playoffs

LeBron James Gained 7 Pounds During a Single Playoff Game

2 hours ago
1,918
jordan clarkson dinosaurs pets

Jordan Clarkson Thinks Dinosaurs Were The Pets of ‘Bigger People’

2 hours ago
3,576